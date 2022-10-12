Mumbai (Maharashtra): Janhvi Kapoor is headed back to the big screen with a survival-thriller film Mili. This will also mark Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her dad Boney Kapoor. The makers of Mili shared film's teaser on Wednesday. The film also cast Sunny Kaushal in lead role.

Touted to be a survivor-thriller film, Mili is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the film also features Manoj Pahwa. The film will feature Janhvi as an honest working-class girl who gets locked in the freezer of a supermarket.

Going by the teaser, Mili seemingly demanded an emotionally draining performance from Janhvi as she will have to project her fears and physical collapse in below-zero temperatures. For film prep, the actor has decided to experience it all, from spending time in isolation to going through the first-hand trauma of being placed in freezing temperature.

Earlier, today, Janhvi took to Instagram to share the first-look poster where her character 'Mili' is introduced as a BSc Nursing graduate. "In 1 hour her life is going to change... #Mili," Janhvi captioned the post. In another poster shared by Janhvi, she looks quite scared and the poster reads, "frozen but not shaken".

READ | In Jaipur for Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor relives Dhadak days as she visits this temple after 5 years

Interestingly, Mili will mark Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her filmmaker father. Talking about the film, Boney told a webloid that the film comes with a challenging role where his daughter will be pulling off a survivalist drama so early in her career. Mili will hit theatres on November 4.