Hyderabad: Setting a nice example of a great friend, Mika Singh gifted his 'best friend' a swanky Mercedes car, apparently his dream car. The friend in question Kanwaljeet Singh took to Instagram to express his gratitude. He even shared a post along with Mika Singh showing off his new luxury car.

The singer's friend captioned the post saying, "It’s been 30 years that we are together. He is not just my friend or boss, but beyond any relationship we are brothers for life. Thank you Pahji for gifting me my fvrt car, its absolutely wonderful. You have the biggest heart and I will always cherish this gift of yours. Means the world (sic)."

Reacting to the post, many users took to the comment section and congratulated him on receiving the car and having such a good friend. A user commented," That's why he is been called our OCP KING MIKA SINGH.." Another user wrote, "Congratulations Paaji."

Sharing the same picture on his Instagram story section, Mika's friend Kanwaljeet Singh wrote, "Thanks Pahji for the beautiful gift, my fvrt car GL Merc." On the work front, Mika was last seen on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. The show aimed at hunting a suitable bride for Mika through an extravagant reality show.

The reality show streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and was set in Jodhpur with 12 women competing against each other to tie the knot with Mika. The show was a grand affair, with the episodes being shot in Bollywood's favourite marriage destination - Rajasthan. Along with Mika, the show also featured popular Bollywood personalities - Daler Mehndi, Kapil Sharma and Shaan.

