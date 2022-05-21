Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Divya Khosla Kumar briefs about her look in her latest song Designer which features Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh. She also opens up on how challenging it was for her to sit with her outfit for long hours.

While talking about the incident, Divya said that was one outfit which was made out of some sort of metal. Along with that outfit she had inches long nail extensions put in as that was what her look demanded. She was really excited for the shoot and was looking forward to step into this character for Designer song. But when the shoot commenced she had to put up with lot of discomfort caused by her metal outfit.

"In this gold metal look, once the camera was off, I couldn't sit during the shoot because of my outfit! It was a long shoot of about seven hours in that particular look and I had to stand for all that time because of the material and the way I had to dance, I ended up getting bruises on my arms and legs," Divya said.

A video of Divya finding it difficult to sit during Designer song shoot has also surfaced online. In the videl video, Divya is seen finding it difficult to sit in the metal outfit. Bhushan Kumar's Designer featuring Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

SEE PICS | Divya Khosla Kumar is raising the temperature with her latest pictures