Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi on Sunday responded to actress Samantha's touching post on her medical condition, an autoimmune disorder known as Myositis, by wishing her a speedy recovery and saying that he was certain that she would overcome this challenge too!

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Chiranjeevi wrote: "Dear Sam, From time to time, challenges do come into our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure you shall overcome this challenge too, very soon."

"Wishing you all the courage and conviction. May the force be with you." The Mega Star also wished the young actress a speedy recovery.

On Saturday, Samantha informed her fans and followers on social media that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The actor opened up about her condition on Instagram while thanking her fans for the overwhelming response to the trailer of her upcoming movie Yashoda.

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

The actor, while explaining her state of mind, Samantha, 35, said her doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery soon.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Yashoda, set to be released in theatres on November 11. Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the action thriller will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.