Hyderabad: Fashion designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta on Friday announced that she has tied the knot with her actor boyfriend Satyadeep Misra. The couple took to social media to share the news. Masaba and Satyadeep took the plunge after dating for a couple of years.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba and Satyadeep shared a collab post. Dressed in their wedding attire, the couple looks stunning in a set of two pictures. Masaba is seen wearing her lehenga from her own clothing line House of Masaba. She paired the pink lehenga with two dupattas - one in lime green with a sequined border and the other in rani pink.

Sharing the pictures, Masaba wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great! 😄❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Soon after Masaba dropped the pictures from her wedding, several celebrities swarmed her comment section with congratulatory messages. Among the first to wish the couple well was Vicky Kaushal. "Congratulations Masaba and Sattu! 🤗🤗🤗," wrote the Uri actor. Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Bipasha Basu, and Priyanka Chopra also showered love on the newlyweds.

This is the second marriage for Masaba and Satyadeep. Daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, Masaba was earlier married to film producer Madhu Mantena. The couple who tied the knot in 2015, took to social media to announce their separation in 2018. On the other hand, Satyadeep was earlier married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari. The couple separated in 2013.