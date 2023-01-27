Hyderabad: Ace fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra on January 27 in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot in presence of close family and friends. Masaba's father, West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards marked his presence on the important day of his daughter's life.

Masaba took to Instagram to share pictures from her wedding. In a family picture shared by Masaba, her father is seen happily posing beside her while her stepdad Vivek Mehra too is visibly beaming with joy. Sharing the picture, Masaba penned a hear touching caption on Instagram.

"For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family 💛Everything from here on is just bonus," wrote the bride. Masaba's family picture has garnered huge love from film fraternity and fans. Reacting to her post, Shibani Dandekar commented, "Love this ❤️," while Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Omgggg this brightens up 2023 already!! Mubarak Masaba & Sattu!! This is beyond cool ❤️❤️❤️@masabagupta @instasattu."

For unversed, Neena Gupta and Viv Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena married Vivek, Delhi-based chartered accountant, in 2008. The duo had first met on a plane and dated for couple of years before tying the knot in United States.

On the work front, Masaba made her onscreen debut with Masaba Masaba and was also seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Fashion designing aside, Masaba also launched a beauty and skincare line, LoveChild last August. Talking about Satyadeep, the actor made his debut in acting in 2011 with No One Killed Jessica. His latest big screen outing was as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and as a spy in the web series Mukhbir.