Hyderabad: Actor and former beauty queen Manushi Chillar will be seen in a bilingual aerial action drama based on Indian Air Force (IAF). Manushi will be seen essaying the role of a radar officer in the film which will star her alongside Telugu actor and Ram Charan's cousin, Varun Tej.

The makers released a video announcing Manushi's casting in the film and the commencement of the shoot. Tentatively titled VT13, the film is inspired by true events. Adman and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Hada is making his directorial debut with VT13. With the film, he is aiming to capture the indomitable spirit of our Air Force heroes. The story revolves around the challenges that these heroes face during the fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

Talking about the film, Manushi said she is elated to be a part of the film which according to her is "incredible spectacle filled with action." She also thanked makers for trusting her with the role. While she is looking forward to learning about the life and journey of Indian Air Force officers, Manushi is equally excited to share screen space with Varun Tej.

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment, VT13 will be shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The film was announced last September with Varun's first look teaser as a fighter pilot.

Meanwhile, Maushi has wrapped up shooting Tehran in which she will be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham. She will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. If reports are anything to go by, Manushi has signed a yet-to-be-unannounced tentpole film that will release this year.