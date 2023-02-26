Mumbai: Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao's drama film 'Aligarh' clocked 7 years on Sunday. Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Aligarh' has completed seven years of its release in Hindi cinema on Sunday and its director Hansal Mehta penned a note in its praise.

To mark the occasion, director Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film which he captioned, "7 years of #Aligarh. This quiet ode to love, longing and loneliness will always hold pride of place in my filmography. For the performances of @bajpayee.manoj and @rajkummar_rao, for the writing and edit by @apurva_asrani, cinematography by @satyarainagpaul, production design by @neilofer, sound by @mandarjkulkarni, casting by @castingchhabra, music by @karan.kulkarni and story/research by @ancientfeline. Pillars of strength @jaihmehta, @shaaileshrsingh and @erosnow who stood by the film through thick and thin to protect it from the hands of greedy predators. Champions for the film from film festivals including @mumbaifilmfestival and it's fine people @anupama.chopra #KiranRao and @smritikiran. Overwhelming love from the LGBTQ community and of course the blessings of Lata Mangeshkar's divine voice set to the great Madan Mohan's tunes."

Hansal took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film, featuring the actors on Twitter. Alongside the image, he wrote: "7 years of an ode to love, longing and loneliness. #Aligarh always makes me so proud.love you all." Replying in the comment section, Manoj congratulated the cast and crew. Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Absolutely brilliant One of your best n also of the great @BajpayeeManoj."

Released in 2015, the biographical drama is set in the city of Aligarh. it is the true story of Ramchandra Siras, a professor of Marathi and the head of the Classical Modern Indian Languages Faculty at the famed Aligarh Muslim University, who was suspended on grounds of morality. (With agency inputs)

