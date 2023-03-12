Hyderabad: With the Academy Awards almost here, actor Ram Charan attended a Meet and Greet event with his fans in Los Angeles. The man of the masses reportedly spent 2.5 hours with his well-wishers and had a hearty talk with them. The RRR fame actor is in the US to attend the Academy Awards, where the epic period action drama RRR's Naatu Naatu is nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category after a smashing win at the Golden Globes.

The actor opted for a casual look donning a white shirt with a green patch sewn in the front. He paired it with green coloured pants. He opted for white shoes and completed his look with black frames and purple-tinted goggles. The global star greeted his USA fans and chatted with them in Telugu and English. Starting with visits to promote RRR, attending awards ceremonies, interacting with local media, and appearing on a variety of talk shows, Ram Charan has been a frequent visitor to the US after the release of 'RRR'.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place in the US on March 12. If India's moment in history is now, then all credit goes to S.S. Rajamouli's RRR. The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, are regarded as the pinnacle of success for any filmmaker. While Indians and films with Indian themes have previously taken home Oscars, Naatu Naatu is the first authentically "Made in India" film to have a chance of doing so in the Best Song category.

