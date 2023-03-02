Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram to wish her mother Joyce Arora on her 70th birthday. The model-cum-actor shared a couple of pictures with her mother and other family members. Amrita Arora, Malaika's younger sister, too wished her mother by sharing some pics, including a throwback picture.

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita's best friend, also posted a picture of Joyce Arora, wishing her a happy birthday. Captioning the post, Malaika wrote: that she cannot maintain her calm as it was her mother's birthday. She further tagged her mother and wrote that she loves her immensely. As soon as the post was uploaded, Malaika's fans and industry friends turned to the comment section with their warm wishes.

Reacting to the post, Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote: Happy birthday to the sweetest @joycearora. Sophie Choudhry wrote: Awww happy happy bday Joyce aunty! Tons of love!!!! Taking to the comment section, Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Happy birthday joyceyyyy."

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, too, in the birthday wish post wrote that mother turns 70 today, wishing to get a mother like her in all her lifetimes. "Happy birthday our powerhouse of everything @joycearora love you the most," she added. Kareena Kapoor Khan, a close friend of the two sisters, captioned her story as: "Happy Birthday Joyce aunty," along with a picture of Malaika's parents.

On the work front, Malaika just made her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. In a brand-new show called "Moving In With Malaika," Malaika gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her life.

Also read: 'Hello 2023' from Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora with a mushy picture