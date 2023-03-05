Hyderabad: Just when one thinks Malaika can't look any hotter, the Bollywood diva proves them wrong. Proof of the above statement is the actress' latest photoshoot. The actress took to Instagram to post a video of her latest photoshoot that redefines beauty.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote: "Hello sunshine Sunday" with a sun emoji and a goggle emoji. The actress sure knows how to wish her fans a happy Sunday as she delighted her followers with the Sunday post on Instagram. Within minutes of uploading the video, the post garnered thousands of views, with fans pouring in lots of love in the comment section.

The video contains glimpses of the photoshoot in which the diva is seen wearing a white coloured co-ord. She wore a white bralette with a white jacket, paired with white trousers. Her dress had pearls embedded on the helm of the coat, while the pearls lined the side of her trousers from top to bottom. As Malaika posted the video, her fans showered praises on her new look.

Taking to the comment section, Jitesh Pillai, an entertainment journalist, dropped a heart emoji on the post. Reacting to the post, a user wrote: "Fantastic." Another user wrote: "East or West Malaika Arora is the Best." "Love these photos. Somebody must be so gud at clicking(sic)," complimented another.

Added to the stunning ensemble, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl stole the limelight with her effortless attitude of slaying as she poses for the camera. The 46-year-old's effortless glamour is untouched by the march of time, and with her fitness, she can give any new-age actress a run for their money.

