Hyderabad: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have travelled a long way as far as their relationship is concerned. The duo faced the wrath of social media over the age gap and Arjun's history with Arbaaz Khan's sister Arpita Khan. Their romance set tounges wagging but the lovebirds slowly and steadily cemented their relationship and managed to earn respect for the same. While the two are together for a few years, the wedding seems far than what rumours suggest.

After parting ways with Arbaaz, Malaika found love in Arjun who is over a decade younger than her. The runway veteran feels that Arjun makes him feel younger and their relationship gives her emotional stability which according to her is the foundation for any bond to grow stronger. During a recent conference, Malaika said that they are in the pre-honeymoon phase and will figure out where things head from here.

When quizzed about marriage plans with Arjun, the 49-year-old said though their relationship is mature there is still a lot more that they need to discover about each other before they take the plunge. The supermodel also said that she and Arjun laugh and joke about chatter around their wedding but they are "damn serious too."

READ | Arjun hides his face, while Malaika ignores media; fans ask is everything ok between the two?

Giving an insight into what she shares with Arjun, Malaika said that they have nurtured their relationship with a sense of security and positivity. According to Malaika, they both give "confidence and surety" to each other and love the way how it has been shaped over the years. Without divulging much on wedding plans, Malaika said that she doesn't want to "open all the cards at once" but she wants to grow old with Arjun. "We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man," she concluded.