Mumbai (Maharashtra): If reports are to be believed, siblings Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are all set to work together in a series titled Arora Sisters. The show Arora Sisters will focus on the personal and professional lives of Malaika and Amrita. With the show, Malaika and Amrita will give the audience a glimpse of their lifestyle and day-to-day activities.

Fans can also expect the presence of their close friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the show. If the show gets made, Malaika's whirlwind romance with Arjun Kapoor too stands a chance to get featured. The Arora Sisters is yet to be officially announced but netizens are trolling the show nonetheless.

The netizens have already started drawing comparisons between Arora Sisters with Keeping With The Kardashians and labeled it with "Sasti copy of Kardashians." Few are even anticipating the show to be a new entrant to the list of "scripted" reality show.

In India, the audience saw Gauahar Khan and her sister Nigar Khan giving a sneak peek into their personal and professional lives with the show Khan Sisters. If Arora Sister gets to be made, it will be yet another show along the lines of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Malaika is best known for her dance numbers Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Rangilo Maro Dholna, and Munni Badnaam Hui among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town. On the other hand, her sister Amrita has worked as an actress in the past. She had acted in films like Kitne Door Kitne Paas, Awara Paagal Deewana and Kambakkht Ishq.