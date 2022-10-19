Hyderabad: The makers of upcoming film Bhediya released the trailer of the film on Wednesday to mark 10 years of Varun Dhawan in the film industry. Varun, who made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, completed a decade in cinema today.

The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya is all set to light up the screen on November 25. Ahead of film's release, the makers released Bhediya trailer on October 19, celebrating 10 years of Varun's journey in the industry.

The horror-comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, best known for penning the long-running TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi -- both starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Bhediya drama will mark Varun and Kriti's second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com Dilwale. The film which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh will also bring back the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree.

Talking about Bhediya, director Kaushik earlier said that it is going to be an awe-inspiring imagery. "Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It's not just the path breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible," he claimed.

Hollywood's premier effects studio Mr X, part of Technicolor Creative Studios, has boarded the project which is touted as "an exquisite visual effects film". The studio is known for its stellar creature and environment work in the Oscar-nominated film Love and Monsters as well as the Emmy-winning series Vikings.

The film was previously scheduled for a release on April 14, 2022, but will now be released in theatres on Nov 25, 2022.