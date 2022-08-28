New Delhi: South Indian producer Antony Perumbavoor, has officially confirmed actor Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 at a recent award function. Soon as the producer announced the third instalment of the thriller film, excitement among the fans could be seen on social media. Fans started sharing Antony's clip from the award night where he officially confirms Drishyam 3.

Helmed by Jeetu Joseph Drishyam was released in the year 2013, and starred south actors Mohanlal, Meena Durairaj, and Ansiba Hassan in the roles and received positive feedback from the audience and the critics as well. After the film's grand success, the makers announced the sequel for the thriller Malayalam film and Drishyam 2: The Resumption premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 and received a tremendous response from the audience.

Now the makers have officially confirmed the third instalment of Drishyam which will showcase the story of Geroge Kutty and his family, hiding a murder from the police. Drishyam was remade in Hindi in 2015 with the same title starring actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and was declared a hit.

Apart from Hindi, the film was also remade in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The official Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 is currently under making and the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.