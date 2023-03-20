Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's wife and former Indian actor Namrata Shirodkar is keeping her fans updated on her vacation with her daughter Sitara in Paris. Namrata took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself and her daughter enjoying their breakfast in a cafe. They were having hot chocolate, fresh fruits, and some other stuff in their morning meal.

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote in the caption "Early Parisian mornings look like this #parismonamour". The former actor could be seen wearing a white top, blue skinny jeans along with a scarf, and a pair of brown sunglasses. While her daughter could be seen sporting a black T-shirt and a white hoodie with matching shoes and cargo pants.

Fans flocked to the comment section as soon as Namrata posted the photo. Some of the comments include "Madam, Holiday smiles, Enjoy your trip, Stay safe Madam." "It's Gurllsss tripppp." "Twoooo gurlss SLAYYYY OMGG missing mb nd gg." "Sweet mornings are always welcomed!!!! Welcome to Paris !!!!!!!" "Two beautiful princesses."

On the work front, Namrata Shirodkar won the Femina Miss India title in 1993. She is best known for her roles in movies like Kachche Dhaage (1999), Ezhupunna Tharakan (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Pukar (2000), for which she was nominated for the IIFA Best Supporting Actress Award, Astitva (2000), Dil Vil Pyar Vyar (2002), LOC Kargil (2003), and the crossover cinema Bride and Prejudice (2004), which was popular abroad, particularly in the UK. She tied the knot with Telugu actor Mahesh Babu in 2005.