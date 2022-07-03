Hyderabad (Telangana): Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who watched Kamal Hassan-starrer Vikram, heaped praises on the movie, saying it is a modern cult classic. In a series of tweets on social media on Saturday, Mahesh expressed his desire to meet with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

"I would want to discuss the entire process of Vikram. Mind-bending and sensational it is," he added. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor said Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's performances were scintillating. "Acting cannot get better than this," Mahesh said, adding that Anirudh has given his best-ever music.

Mahesh went on to say that he was unqualified to comment on the illustrious Kamal Haasan. "All I can say is.. as your biggest fan, it was one of my proudest moments!! Congrats to you Sir and your wonderful team," he signed off.

Vikram had a blockbuster opening and the theatres soon became a place of carnival, with the scenario of house-full shows continuing, even three-four weeks after the release. The film has broken several box office records and has officially become the number one top grosser in Tamil Nadu. And now, the movie is heading for OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, from July 8 onwards. Vikram will be available in Tamil, Telugu & Hindi on the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will start working on Trivikram's upcoming film soon. Pooja Hegde will be seen in the female lead role opposite Mahesh Babu. Mahesh will also act with Baahubali director S.S. Rajamouli in the near future.

