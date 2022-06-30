Mumbai: As the Boxing Ring Legend, Mike Tyson, turned a year older on Thursday, team 'Liger' took it to the social media to send out wishes for him. Video wishes came from Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Director- Puri Jagannadh, Producer- Charmme Kaur and CEO- Vish. The video also had some BTS clips from the 'Liger' shoot.

For the unversed, Mike Tyson is making his Bollywood debut with 'Liger', which also features Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles. Earlier in April, Tyson wrapped up dubbing for the film. His acting portions were shot in the US.

'Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie put a pause on its shoot. The film was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 last year but was postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects. The film is now slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)