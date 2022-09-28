Hyderabad (Telangana): Music gives hope to the soul. From the 1940s to the 2000s, veteran singer late Lata Mangeshkar's work touched many souls, and her contributions to the Indian music industry earned her honorific titles such as Nightingale of India, Queen of Melody, and The Voice of India. On 93rd birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, here are some iconic songs of the soulful singer.

The following are some of the greatest hits from a long list during her illustrious career.

* Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo: Lata Mangeshkar performed the patriotic song written by Kavi Pradeep Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo to commemorate Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962 at the Republic Day event on January 26, 1963.

* Hothon Main Aisi Baat, Jewel Thief (1967): Jewel Thief (1967) is a spy thriller heist film directed by Vijay Anand, starring Dev Anand, Vyjayantimala, and Ashok Kumar. The song 'Hothon Main Aisi Baat' was a duet in the film by Bhupinder Singh and Lata Mangeshkar.

* Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna, Guide (1965): Guide's theme song, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna, written by Shailendra and composed by S.D. Burman, has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

* Piya Tose, Guide (1965): From the same movie, Mangeshkar also sung 'Piya Tose' which turned out to be one of the romantic songs ever produced by Bollywood.

* Jiya Jale, Dil Se (1998): Lata Mangeshka performed Jiya Jale from Mani Ratnam's 1998 romantic thriller film Dil Se, which was written and directed by Ratnam and produced by Ratnam, Ram Gopal Varma, and Shekhar Kapur.

* Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera, Aradhana (1969): Super hit song Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera, a romantic song from Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore's 1969 film Aradhana, was beautifully sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

* Mera Saaya Saath Hoga, Mera Saaya: Mera Saaya, a 1966 thriller starring Sunil Dutt and Sadhana, was a box office success with the song 'Mera Saaya Saath Hoga' from the movie.

* Humko Humise Chura, Mohabbatein (2000): Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein, featured one of Mageshkar's romantic songs.

* Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): DDLJ celebrated 25 years in 2021 and the films memorable title track Tujhe Dekha toh yeh jana is sung by sung by Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar.

* Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): The title song for the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was performed by Lata Mangeshkar. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor Khan stared in the blockbuster film which was release in 2001.