Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been making heads turn with her traditional looks at her cousin Alanna Panday's wedding festivities. Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva dropped a new video ahead of the wedding. Sharing the video, the Gehraiyaan actor wrote: Ladkiwale Taiyyar Hai.

Ananya is looking drop-dead gorgeous in her desi avatar. The actor opted for a light blue coloured saree with a white bralet. Keeping her look simple and elegant, she donned a single-line choker and completed her look with a small shining bindi. She kept her hair open in wavy curls and wore two bangles in her right hand.

As soon as the Liger actor dropped the video wherein she is seen posing for the camera, fans and Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section and flooded it with heart and fire emoticons. Reacting to the post, Suhana Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter who happens to be a close friend of Ananya wrote: Oh myyyyy. Responding to her caption- Ladki wale taiyyar hai (bride brigade is ready), a user commented: Ladke Wale bhi taiyar hai (Groom's team is also ready).

Alanna Panday is the daughter of Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday, Chunky's brother. She works as a model and social media influencer. Talking about Ananya, she just finished filming Vikramaditya Motwane's unnamed cybercrime thriller. Nikhil Dwivedi, known for his work on Veere Di Wedding, is the film's producer. In addition to this, Ananya will be seen in the comedy Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor is also prepping for Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Also read: Ananya Panday looks fresh as daisy in pink as she attends Alanna's mehendi ceremony