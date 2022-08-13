Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, received support from The Academy on social media. The official handles of The Academy shared a video collage of Forrest Gump and Laal Singh Chaddha on Saturday. The move has garnered a mixed response from the netizens as a section of social media accused The Academy of acting like a PR agency for Aamir starrer.

The Academy took to social media to share a stunning compilation of how the Indian adaptation has recreated the magic of the Oscar-winning original. "Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness receives an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks," reads the caption on the official handle.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been released amidst a campaign to boycott the film. The notion has also been reflected in The Academy post dedicated to Laal Singh Chaddha. The post which has garnered more than 31K likes on Instagram, has also garnered criticism for The Academy.

Talking about the film's reception at the box office, Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha has collected Rs 12 crore net on the first day of its release at the Indian box office while the second day it raked in Rs 7.26. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

READ | Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 1: Lowest opening for Aamir in 13 years but outperforms Raksha Bandhan

The film clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, which minted Rs 8.20 crore on day one.