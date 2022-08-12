Hyderabad (Telangana): Superstar Aamir Khan returned to big screens after nearly four years with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film hit theaters on August 11 along with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Looking at the opening day business of both the films, there isn’t much to celebrate about either of the two.

Aamir plays the lead in director Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood superhit Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is seemingly hurt by the negativism surrounding it. Its advance booking figures, however, were more than double of its opposition, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

According to trade reports, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha registered a business of Rs 10.75 crore on its opening day. The numbers are said to be the lowest opening for Aamir in the past 13 years. Shockingly, Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan was considered one of the most biggest flops in Hindi box office history. Upon its release in 2018, the film however made Rs 52 crore on its opening day.

Coming to Akshay's Raksha Bandha, the scene is not very bright at the box office. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film centres on the relationship between a brother and his four sisters. Raksha Bandhan box office collection on day 1 is only falling between Rs 8 – 8.50 crore while the trade experts were excepting Rs 10-12 crore.

Coming to budget, Laal Singh Chaddha is said to be mad on a budget of Rs 180 crores over three years while Ashay's Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios and director Aanand L Rai at an approximate budget of over Rs 70 crore.

For both the films, the first weekend will be crucial as Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have garnered mixed reviews. Going by opening day numbers, it seems that word of mouth will hold the most sway.