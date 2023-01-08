Hyderabad: Bhediya promotion established that Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon apparently share a good bond. From Varun pulling Kriti's leg on national television over dating rumours to having a gala time together during Bhediya promotions, an effortless bond was seen between the two. Sharing a glimpse of how the Bhediya tribe grew thick, Kriti dropped a video on social media. The actor, however, got trolled over her workout video with Varun.

Kriti took to Instagram to share a video wherein she and Varun are seen swearing it out during a fitness training session. The throwback buddy training session video shows how hard Kriti and Varun work to remain in shape. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "#Throwback to Bhediyas Tribing together 🐺 🐺 #WolfPack in a Buddy Training Session 🤣."

Kriti seemingly had good time training with Varun and asked when are they reuniting for a training session. "What fun!! When are we doing this again @varundvn? 🤪💖✌️," wrote Kriti. While Varun is yet to reply to Kriti, netizens have swarmed actor's comment section with mixed reactions.

Kriti Sanon shares workout video with Varun Dhawan

While a section of users praised Kriti and Varun's camaraderie off the camera, others said they should move on from "flop Bhediya." A user even wrote, "Bhediya khatam hogayi ! Aage baadhe ooper dekho," while another chimed in, "Kriti bhediya gaya shehzada pe focus Karo kya yaar tum toh naraj kar rahi ho fans ko."

For unversed, Kriti will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada. Helmed by Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan, the film is a Hindi remake of Pushpa star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada will mark Kriti's second collaboration with Kartik after Luka Chuppi.