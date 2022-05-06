Hyderabad (Telangana): The buzz around Koffee With Karan is already getting momentum after host Karan Johar stated that the seventh season of the hugely popular chat show will return this time on the streaming medium. The latest season is likely to go beyond Bollywood if the reports of Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the show are anything to go by.

Rashmika and Allu Arjun, who amassed a fan following pan-India are all set to make their debut on KWK, various reports suggest. The makers of Koffee With Karan have reached out to the Pushpa stars but are yet to receive the nod from the two. Rashmika already has a couple of Hindi films in pipeline, while Allu Arjun's visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office has triggered speculations were afloat about his collaboration with the ace filmmaker.

A few hours after his earlier Instagram post denying returning with the show, Karan revealed that the show will see some of the biggest stars of the country gracing the couch as the fight for the iconic coffee hamper will only get fierce in the new season. Taking to his Instagram, KJo shared yet another note that spoke about the medium of exhibition of the upcoming season on on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, the seventh edition of Koffee With Karan will start shooting on May 7, 2022 and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Along with the show, its most viewed segment, rapid-fire round (that's usually rapid and full of fire) will also return to entertain guests and viewers alike. Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

READ | What's brewing? Allu Arjun visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office