Hyderabad (Telangana): In an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be seen spilling some the beans on the coveted couch. The promo of episode featuring Sara and Janhvi is out and it is safe to say that the two young divas are house on fire on KJo's show.

On Tuesday, Karan took to social media to share KWK7 promo. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best!🥳Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!"

In the fun-packed video, Karan is seen asking Sara to name whom she would like to date. Going by her past experience, Sara first refused but then says "Vijay Deverakonda." Reacting to Sara's answer, Janhvi couldn't stop giggling and that leads to Karan asking her thet she has been spotted with Vijay a lot. Now learning that, Sara is seen asking Janhvi, "Do you like Vijay?"

Sara being her candid and witty self seemingly took a dig at her alleged former boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. When Karan asks her to share one reason for "Why your ex is your ex?" Ms. Pataudi spontaneously says, "Because he's everybody's ex."

It will be interesting to see, how Vijay reacts to Sara and Janhvi crushing over him. The Arjun Reddy star will also make his Koffee With Karan debut. He will appear on the show with his Liger leading lady Ananya Panday.

READ | Ranveer Singh says 'I will kill you' to Alia Bhatt, stages walkout on Koffee With Karan 7. Read why