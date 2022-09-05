Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Katrina Kaif, who will be seen on Koffee With Karan with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has spoken about the concept of suhaag raat in the tenth episode of the chat show.

While Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of suhaag raat as a myth, recently married Katrina, who is the wife of actor Vicky Kushal, shared a smarter solution for tired couples to follow. "It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din," the actor said.

For unversed, during the first episode of Koffee with Karan 7, Alia revealed a bunch of stuff about her personal life. She also spilled the beans on her suhag raat."There's no such thing as suhaagraat. You're tired," she said. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, who appeared on the premiere episode of with Alia, shared that he had a different suhag raat experience with his ladylove Deepika Padukone.

The latest promo of KWK7 also confirmed that Ishaan Khatter is single. The actor was earlier in a relationship with his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday. Interestingly, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is reportedly dating megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, claimed to be single. He also said that he is so much single that Ishaan went single after hanging out with him.

READ | Katrina Kaif turns musing mode on, fans keen to know where is Vicky Kaushal

Meanwhile, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant will be sharing screens space in Phone Bhoot which is made under the production of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the upcoming adventure comedy Phone Bhoot, is a horror comedy.