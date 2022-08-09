New Delhi: Bollywood actor and model Lisa Haydon recently shared a glimpse of her beach vacation with her family that featured a romantic moment with her husband. Lisa took to her Instagram handle on Monday and posted a picture that showed her and her husband Dino Lalvani kissing while their kids Zack, Leo and Lara sat on their laps.

On Monday, Lisa took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her family vacation in Spain. Sharing the candid family pic, Lisa wrote a mushy caption that reads, "Kiss me, quick...before the light changes." She also shared a video clip in which she can be seen enjoying the swing with her kid. "Life's precious moments," Lisa captioned it.

As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram handle, several of her fans showed love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section of the post. A fan wrote, "Beautiful family God bless" while another said, "Waited so far to see this beautiful family ..all together."

Lisa, who made her Bollywood debut with the Sonam Kapoor starrer 2010 movie Aisha, got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016. The loving couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017.

Lisa Haydon enjoying her vacation

She has worked on several film projects including The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rascals, Queen and Housefull 3, among many others. The actor has also been a judge in shows like India's Next Top Model and Top Model India.