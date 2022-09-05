Mumbai: Bollywood's 'bhaijaan' Salman Khan on Monday shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor shared the title and his look from the film on his social media pages. On completing 34 years in Indian cinema, Salman announced Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan later last month which is not a new project. The title of Khan's earlier announced movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been re-christened to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

In the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser, Salman disclosed the film's title towards the end of the video in his own unique style. We can see Salman flaunting his new shoulder-cut long hair. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu and Pooja Hegde. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, Veeram.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the project due to unknown reasons.

Khan's last big screen release was Antim, in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor will be also seen in Yash Raj Film's upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

It has been speculated that actor Emraan Hashmi will be portraying a negative role opposite Salman in the third instalment of the film. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Reportedly, Salman will be having a special guest appearance role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming thriller film Pathaan. He will be also seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film Kick 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.