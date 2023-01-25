Hyderabad: The teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was shown during the screening of Shah Rukh Khan's action film Pathaan in theatres, which was released on January 25. The teaser begins with Salman riding a bike in a dessert and then hitting baddies in a metro. It also shows him romancing actor Pooja Hegde. The almost one-minute-40-second teaser also shows a string of fight scenes, where Salman, sporting a rugged look, jumps from buildings, and beats up baddies.

In the end of the teaser, Salman looks dapper in a crisp white shirt even after he was beaten to a bloody pulp. He mouths the dialogue: "Jab shareer, dil aur dimag mujhse kehte hain 'bas bhai, no more', main kehta hoon 'bring it on'."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser sent Salman's fans into a tizzy. Social media is flooded with reactions to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser. Fans are speculating a blockbuster hit from Salman who will be seen in a new avatar in the film. Reacting to teaser, afan wrote, "Honest Confession : I didn't expected.. but it is mass teaser 🙌🔥🔥 . Blockbuster written every where. The BG sound.. Goosebumps. And our #ShehnaazGill with #SalmanKhan on Big screen. that too in South Indian look 😭😭😭."

READ | Salman Khan sees off Sangeeta Bijlani with a kiss on forehead - video viral

Another fan wrote, "Finally tiger and #Pathaan together 🔥🔥😍that scarf ufff🤩#Tiger3 #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser." Calling it a 'Bawaal' another fan wrote, "After watching #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser I'm now even more sure that its going to be a huge Blockbuster!! #SalmanKhan will destroy the Boxoffice🔥🔥 Bawaal 💥."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal. Television actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill will make their debut on the big screen with this film.

The title of the film has been changed a few times earlier. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma reportedly left this film due to a 'creative difference' with the makers. However, the film is slated to release on Eid this year.