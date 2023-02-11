Mumbai: The makers of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have released the teaser of Naiyo Lagda which is one of the first songs from the film. Naiyo Lagda is billed as a love anthem set in the picturesque valley of Ladakh. Going by the teaser, the song packs a whole lot of melody and will be a perfect song for this Valentine's Day celebration.

The song features Salman and Pooja Hegde, and the chemistry between the two is almost palpable with the delightful locations taking the romance quotient up several notches. The Naiyo Lagda teaser has left fans wanting more and the wait for the full song won't be long as the makers will be dropping the video tomorrow on the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company.

Naiyo Lagda reunites Salman and music composer Himesh Reshammiya yet again. Reshammiya has previously composed blockbuster songs for Salman like Teri Meri, Tere Naam title song, Tu Hi Tu Har Jagah, among others. He is the composer for Naiyo Lagda, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal lending their voice to the song.

READ | Did Salman Khan find his leading lady in this Bigg Boss 16 contestant?

On Wednesday, Salman announced that filming for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is completed. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.