Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Kiran Rao's next directorial venture Laapataa Ladies will have a theatrical release on March 3 next year, the makers announced on Wednesday. The comedy drama is Rao's second feature film after 2011's Dhobi Ghat.

Set in rural India, Laapataa Ladies follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train. Kiran joined hands with her former husband Aamir Khan for the film. The duo will be co-producing Laapataa Ladies which brings Kiran back to direction after over a decade.

The makers took to social media to release film's teaser. "Aamir Khan Productions & @KindlingIndia present LAAPATAA LADIES' directed by #KiranRao #LaapataaLadies releases in theatres on 3rd March 2023," an announcement shared on the banner's official Twitter page read.

The makers also released a teaser of the film on Wednesday. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. Laapataa Ladies features actors Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. Rao is also producing the movie through her Kindling Productions.