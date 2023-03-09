Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently revelling in the enormous success of his most recent action-thriller blockbuster, Pathaan. The film recently surpassed Baahubali 2 and became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. The actor took to his Twitter account and expressed his gratitude for everyone's support for the movie on Wednesday.

"IT'S NOT THE BUSINESS.... IT'S STRICTLY PERSONAL," he tweeted, adding that it's their job to make people laugh and have fun. He said if they don't take it personally, it won't work. He thanked everyone who supported Pathaan and the film crew who proved that hard work and belief are still alive in them.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 5] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 3 lacs, Sun 5 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: Rs 18.24 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: Rs 528.29 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

A whopping amount of Rs 510.99 crore was made by Baahubali 2 in Hindi over its whole theatrical run. Pathaan was released on January 25, also starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others. The movie, which is scripted by Shridhar Raghavan, is produced by Yash Raj Films. As soon as King Khan tweeted, followers flocked to the comment section to express their joy.

Meanwhile, SRK's upcoming action thriller film Jawan, directed by Atlee, is scheduled to open in theatres on June 2, 2023. He also has the upcoming Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty.