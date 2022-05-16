Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Kiara Advani has denied being approached for superstar Prabhas' next titled Spirit directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kiara's statement has come after the reports of her being roped in to pair with Prabhas went viral last week.

A statement issued on behalf of Kiara by her spokesperson stated: "In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film starring Prabhas, as Kiara Advani's spokesperson would like to clear the air about the matter."

"Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same." The spokesperson added that if in case of any update, the actor and her team "would officially announce and inform everyone and "to refrain from indulging in rumours."

Kiara is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also has Jug Jug Jeeyo ready for release. She will be seen alongside Ram Charan in S Shanker's upcoming political drama tentatively titled RC 15.

Talking about Spirit, the film will hit the floors once Prabhas wraps up his current commitments - Project K and Salaar. Sandeep is said to have penned a never-before-seen story for Prabhas and the project will be mounted on a massive scale. The film will be released in eight languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.

