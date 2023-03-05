Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hardly indulged in PDA before they tied the knot in February. After marriage, the couple has seemingly started to pop up on each other's comment section on Instagram. Their latest banter on social media screams PDA but it's kind and making fans go aww on Instagram.

On Saturday, Kiara took to Instagram to share a series of pictures in a pink jumpsuit. The pictures were from Kiara's look for her gig at the Women's Premier League (WPL) opening ceremony. Before setting the stage on fire, Kiara blessed Instagram feed with her stunning pictures.

Sharing the images, Kiara wrote, "Tonight I’m feeling pink 💕." Soon after she shared the pictures her comment section was flooded with fire and heart emojis. While she left fans drooling over her latest look, Kiara's husband Sidharth was no exception. Sid took to Kiara's comment section and wrote "🔥🔥 colour me pink" followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Sid and Kiara left fans swooning with their social media PDA. Reacting to Sid-Kiara's banter, a fan wrote, "Shershah couple goals," while another fan compared Sidharth with Vicky Kaushal and called him "husband material." A fan even said, "Kisi ki nazar na lage Dimple aur hamare Shershah ko."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen leading Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. He also has Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre-directed Yodha ready for release. Co-starring Raashi Khanna and Disha Patan, the film will release on July 7, 2023. Coming up next for Kiara is the romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan.