Jaipur: With internet abuzz of news about Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to tie the knot, people are wondering if another palace wedding is on the cards in Rajasthan. Unfazed by the frenzy around their wedding, the lovebirds have jetted off to an undisclosed location for New Year.

In December 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had tied the knot at The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Their wedding function was a top secret affair where cent per cent privacy was maintained. Now, the reports doing the rounds suggest Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot in Jaisalmer next year and the wedding date has been fixed as February 6. However, the gorgeous Bollywood couple has stayed tight-lipped on the matter.

The wedding, as per sources, will take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, but, there is no official confirmation from the stars as well as the hotel. The pre-wedding functions of Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet will be held on February 4-5, while the nuptials will take place on February 6, sources say.

So far on social media, the Bollywood stars have given no clue about their wedding. While Kiara posted her picture with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of KBC in her recent post, Sidharth posted a picture of Mission Majnu, his next movie.

On the work front, Kiara had a golden run at the box-office this year with back-to-back hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Her digitally released Govinda Naam Mera too is trending well on the OOT platform. Coming up next for Kiara is Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She will also feature alongside RRR star Ram Charan in the upcoming Shankar directorial.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will feature in Mission Majnu which is all set to release on January 19. Following this, he has Yodha backed by Karan Johar. The actor will also mark his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.