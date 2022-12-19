Mumbai: Shooting on Zoya Akhtar's live-action musical film The Archies is finished, the makers announced on Monday. The Netflix movie, set in the 1960s, is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic Archies Comics.

The musical film is an adaptation of the globally loved Archie Comics and has the gang of teenagers Archie, Betty, Dilton, Ether, Jughead, Reggie and Veronica at the centre of it. The film is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the 1960s. Billed as a coming-of-age story, The Archies is based in the Anglo Indian community of India.

Netflix India shared the announcement on its official Twitter page. "Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen! (sic)" the streamer said in the post accompanied by a series of photos.

Zoya Akhtar too took to her Instagram to share the wrap up pictures from the sets. She wrote in the caption: "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude."

READ | Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Ikkis, here's what went against Bhediya actor

The film marks the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also round out the cast of The Archies.

According to Netflix, the production on the movie was wrapped on December 16. The Archies is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics.