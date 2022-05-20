Bengaluru (Karnataka): After massive success of KGF: Chapter 2, its makers have launched their next venture Bagheera on Friday. The muhurat of the movie was held in here. The movie heralds the return of Ugram star Srii Murali and KGF Director Prashanth Neel. While Prashant Neel had directed Ugram, he is penning the script of Bagheera.

On the occasion of Srii Murali's birthday, the first look poster for Bagheera, featuring the actor in an angry avatar, was released in December 2020. The final star cast of the movie is yet to be revealed by the makers Hombale Films.

Bagheera is set to be another action thriller from the production house, which is on a dream run. The movie directed by Dr. Suri will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with major shoots happening on the outskirts of Bengaluru and in the Mysore region. Bagheera is slated to be released next year.

The production house has been on a roll this year with several big-ticket announcements. Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara was also roped in recently for a major project by them, alongside they are launching Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuva RajKumar in another untitled movie which will be directed by Santhosh Anandram of Raajkumar fame.

Kantara and Raghavendra stores are the other two upcoming movies which will be released under the Hombale banner. Following the pan-India success of KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films is focused on making projects that can be released on a national scale. Their upcoming production venture Salaar starring Prabhas will also be released in five languages.

