Hyderabad (Telangana): Yash's pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2 has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business in India post the third wave of COVID-19. KGF 2 is going strong at the box office in its third week of release despite new titles like Runway 34 and Heropanti hitting the big screens.

Sharing an update on KGF 2 box office, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared that the film has K has earned Rs 369.58 crore so far in Hindi market and shows no sign of slowing down as yet. "#KGF2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new titles taking away a chunk of screens, shows and footfalls... Should cross #Dangal during #Eid holidays... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr. Total: ₹ 369.58 cr. #India biz. #Hindi"

KGF craze has affected the business of Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 and Runway 34. Shroff's film had an opening of Rs. 6.25 while day 2 dropped to Rs. 4.75 cr nett and saw another steep on Sunday with Rs. 3.50 cr nett, reports suggest. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 is also fighting against the KGF wave. The film opened to Rs. 3 cr nett and witnessed growth over the weekend to collect Rs. 4.40 cr on day 2 and Rs. 5.80 cr on day 3.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, KGF released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie was presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018. In addition to Yash, the sequel features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.