Hyderabad (Telangana): KGF: Chapter 2 has opened to thunderous first day numbers. The Yash starrer has set the record for the biggest first day collections ever. The film has dethroned Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 2019 release War as the biggest opener in India. The film which garnered positive reviews from the critics is seemingly live up to the hype and set to take the box office storm.

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed KGF: Chapter 2 first day numbers. Taking to his Twitter, Taran, who after watching the film had predicted that the Prashanth Neel directorial is a blockbuster, has shared that KGF 2 has shattered War's first day box office record. Takign to his Twitter, Taran wrote: "KGF2 CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #KGF2 has demolished *opening day* records of #War and #ThugsOfHindostan… #KGFChapter2 is now BIGGEST OPENER in #India [#Hindi version]… *Day 1* biz…⭐️ #KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr ⭐️ #War: ₹ 51.60 cr⭐️ #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr Nett. #India biz."

Meanwhile, after the humungous success of KGF and the apparent result of KGF: Chapter 2, the makers are seemingly planning for the third part of the franchise. It is being reported that the Homable Films and Prashanth are all set to expand the franchise which overnight made Kannada actor Yash a pan-India star. Yash plays Rocky, while Raveena Tandon appears as Ramika Sen, and Sanjay Dutt essays the nefarious villain named Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel.