Hyderabad: Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for hepatitis at a private hospital in Aluva, just days before the release of his directorial debut film 'Nancy Rani'. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the Mollywood film fraternity. The Kerala debut director died at the young age of 31.

After learning of Manu James' unexpected passing, Aju Varghese, who co-starred with him in "Nancy Rani," sent his sincere sympathies. He remembered him in his prayers and wrote that the director left the world too soon. Ahaana Krishna, who played the lead in Manu James' debut movie, also reacted to the information.

Manu, rest in peace! You shouldn't have experienced this, she said in an Instagram Story. Manu made his acting debut at a very young age. He acted in Sabu James' 2004 film I Am Curious as a child artist. Manu James then went on to work in the Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries as an assistant director.

He had recently wrapped up filming for his debut film, "Nancy Rani," and currently the film is undergoing post-production edits. Ahaana Krishna, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan are among the actors in the lead. The sudden death of the young filmmaker has shocked and appalled the Malayalam film industry with celebrities taking to social media to express their condolences. He was laid to rest on Sunday in the presence of close family members and friends from the industry. Joseph is survived by his wife Naina and his siblings.

