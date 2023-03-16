Hyderabad: Seems like the stars are in favour of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. In the biggest surprise of their life, the composers got a shout-out from their idol Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters fame, whom they mentioned in their winning speech at the 95th Academy Awards. After winning the Oscars for Naatu Naatu for the Best Original Song, Richard Carpenter, an American pianist, dedicated a special reimagined song celebrating RRR composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose's win at the Oscars.

Richard posted a video on Instagram of him playing the piano as his daughters Mindy and Tracy sang in the chorus to a modified version of the classic song Top of the World. We are on top of the world for your winning creation, and we hope you realise how proud we are, the American singer wrote. We hope this has helped you realise how great you are, he added.

Richard Carpenter shared the video to extend his sincere congratulations to MM Keeravaani and Chandra Bose for winning the award for Best Original Song. I'm sending you and your family a small something from our family, the singer said.

The RRR director, SS Rajamouli, responded to the video by saying, Sir, my brother remained composed throughout this entire Oscar campaign. Whether before or after winning, he suppressed his feelings. However, when he saw this, he was unable to control the tears that were streaming down his cheeks. This was the most memorable moment for our family. Thank you a lot. Upasana, the wife of actor Ram Charan of RRR fame commented that this is really nice. On the other hand, the star composer Keeravaani reacting to the video said: I certainly didn't anticipate this. tears of delight flowing. The universe's most magnificent gift.

