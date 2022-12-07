Mumbai: The Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer romantic-disaster genre movie Kedarnath has clocked four years of its release on Wednesday. On the occasion, the film's director Abhishek Kapoor reminisced about the film's journey meanwhile Sara, who marked her acting debut with the film announced her upcoming film Metro In Dino.

On the 4th anniversary of her debut film Kedarnath, Sara took to social media to announce Metro In Dino directed by Anurag Basu. Sara marked December 7, a date that holds significance in her film career, by announcing a new film with Aditya Roy Kapur. Metro In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a... Metro, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

As Kedarnath turned 4, Abhishek revisited the journey of making the film and also called the lead character of Mansoor one of the finest works of Sushant. The movie also catapulted Sara to stardom with its songs like Namo Namo, Qaafirana and Jaan Nisaar being the earworms.

Sharing his memories about the film, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor said, "The movie was an adventure from start to finish. While conceptualising itself, we knew we were fighting an uphill battle, but even now thinking about it, the sheer grit, passion, and devotion it took to make it, sends shivers down our spine."

He further expressed his gratitude towards Sushant for teaming up with him, "I am extremely grateful that we made it and that I got the opportunity to work with Sushant again and experience the force of pure energy that he was. I really do believe Mansoor was one of Sushant's finest works."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 during the thick of pandemic. He was found hanging from his ceiling fan.