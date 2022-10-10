Mumbai (Maharashtra): As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on October 11, the birthday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will witness his wife, Jaya Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan gracing the show. The mother-son duo will take the hot-seat.

Both will be seen having some interesting conversations with the host and recalling a few moments from the past. The show will start with the entry of Abhishek and later after taking the hot seat he will welcome Jaya saying: "Rishte me jo humari ma lagti hain (the one who is my mother by relationship)." Jaya will then enter the show sporting a white embroidered suit. As the two will hug each other, Big B will be touched by the moment.

In the latest promo, it is shown that during the conversation, Jaya says something which leaves the host teary-eyed and he can be seen wiping his tears with a tissue paper.

In the Big B birthday special episode, Jaya Bachchan will be seen asking his husband, "If there was a time machine, which year you would like to go back to and why?" To which Big B answers, "I would like to go back to…" The promo then shows Bachchan's ancestral house in Allahabad, where he spent his childhood. The actor gets emotional and tears up as he recalls his childhood days.

In another promo of Big B's birthday special episode, Big B can be seen asking questions to the contestants and was surprised with the sound of hooter. He said: "Bahot jaldi khatam kar diya khel ko."(Ended the game too soon) and then his line from his popular song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyaal Aata Hai plays in the background and Abhishek enters and hugs Bachchan. This makes him emotional.

KBC 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.