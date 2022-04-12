Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is known for making stylish yet comfortable airport looks. The Bharat star's airport appearances make headlines for all the right reasons. When she arrived at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning, the actor pulled off a desi girl look in a pink kurta set. While fashion police are pleased with her sartorial choice which seemed perfect to beat the summer heat, Katrina's latest airport look has sparked pregnancy rumours on social media.

Katrina is back in Mumbai after spending a brief vacation with her husband Vicky Kaushal. For her latest airport look, the actor opted a pink salwar suit. Katrina wore the full-length pastel pink number paired with matching palazzo pants and a floral dupatta. Katrina rounded off her look with juttis and sunglasses. She also added a bindi to complete her traditional look. Ever since the pictures and videos of the actor surfaced online, speculations about Katrina expecting her first child with husband Vicky have been going rife on social media.

One of the most loved Bollywood couples -- Katrina and Vicky -- recently took time out to unwind on a peaceful vacation at a tropical location. Katrina also shared a few glimpses from her holiday with her husband. For unversed, Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.