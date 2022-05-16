Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal celebrates his birthday today. On Vicky's birthday, his actor wife Katrina Kaif has showered love on him with a mushy post. Katrina took to social media to wish Vicky on his 34th birthday. The couple is currently in New York vacation to celebrate Vicky's birthday.

Katrina took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of two pictures with Vicky. The couple is beaming with joy in the picture taken during their New York vacation. While the first pictures shows Katrina wrapped in Vicky's arms, the second is an endearing moment wherein the Uri actor plants kiss on his wife's cheek.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina penned a love-filled note for her husband and wrote, "New York Wala Birthday 🥳 My ❤️ Simply put …………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER 💕." The couple jetted off to New York last week to ring in Vicky's birthday. The duo has been sharing pictures from their vacation on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has Tiger 3 in the pipeline, alongside Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, she will share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

