Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's former girlfriend Katrina Kaif took to social media to wish him on his 57th birthday. Katrina, who is reportedly holidaying with her actor husband Vicky Kaushal at an undisclosed location, took some time out to wish Salman on his special day.

Today morning, Katrina took to her Instagram Stories to share a birthday message for Salman. The superstar had a gala time with his near and dear ones on Monday night and had Katrina been in town she would have apparently marked her presence at the party hosted by Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a stunning monochrome image of Salman. In the picture, Salman looks dashing as ever as he poses on a bike. In a heartfelt birthday post for Salman, his Ek Tha Tiger co-star called him "OG", the internet slang which means Original Gangster.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "Tiger. Tiger. Tiger ka Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan." She concluded the post with multiple heart emojis and wrote "#OG" as she wished Salman on Instagram.

Salman and Katrina were in a relationship before she dated Ranbir Kapoor. The former lovers continue to be in good books of each other. While Katrina is happily married to Vicky, Salman has reportedly moved on with his Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Even after parting ways, Salman and Katrina have worked together in films like Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. The two will be seen sharing the screen space again in the highly anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise.

Featuring Salman and Katrina, Tiger 3 will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who will reprise his role of Pathaan. The actioner reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.