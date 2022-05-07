Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has kickstarted the weekend with cool picture with husband Vicky Kauhsal. Katrina and Vicky, who have been busy with their respective commitments, could not spend much time together after their wedding last December. The couple, however, seemingly never fails to enjoy the little moments that they get to spend together.

On Saturday morning, Katrina took to Instagram to share a picture wherein she is seen with Vicky. In the pictures, Katrina is seen hugging Vicky in the pool. Wearing a white monokini the actor seemingly enjoyed a good time with her hubby. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "Me and mine," followed by a heart emoji.

On the work front, she's filming Tiger 3, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, as well as Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, in which she co-stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She's also set to act alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar's untitled project and Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera. He also has Dharma Productions' untitled project co-starring Tripti Dimri in lead. The project will be helmed by Anand Tiwari.