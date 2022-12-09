Hyderabad: It’s been a year, since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021. Yes, it's VicKat's first wedding anniversary! One of the most loved celebrity couples, Vicky and Katrina, on Friday, completed 1 year of their marriage. To mark the occasion, Katrina took to social media to share unseen images and a hilarious dance video of her actor husband.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina wished Vicky on first wedding anniversary with an adorable post. The actor dropped unseen pictures and a video wherein Vicky is seen flaunting her Bhangra moves while soothing romantic music runs in the background.

Sharing the post, Katrina wrote, "My Ray of Light ☀️ Happy One Year ……..❤️." Soon after she shared the post, celebrities like Shweta Bachchan, Mini Mathur, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal, and others flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Vicky too dedicated a mushy post to Katrina as they celebrate one year of togetherness. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine! ❤️😘🤗."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the acting front, Vicky awaits the release of Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.