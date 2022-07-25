Hyderabad (Telangana): Katrina Kaif kickstarted her week on a productive note. The actor is back on the sets of her upcoming film Merry Christmas. Actor Vijay Sethupathi is to play the lead along with Katrina in upcoming thriller Merry Christmas that is to be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

On Monday morning, Katrina took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her rehearsals with Vijay. Sharing the images, Katrina wrote, "Work in progress 🎥 #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan." In the images, Katrina is seemingly seen having a conversation with the film's director and exchanging ideas with Vijay.

Filming of this thriller commenced in Mumbai later last year. The film that is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022 for the Christmas weekend. Sriram Raghavan is best known for directing the immensely successful Andhadhun featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurana and Radhika Apte.

For unversed, Vijay Sethupathi, who has made a name for himself in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, is already acting in another Hindi film called Mumbaikar, which interestingly is a remake of the Tamil superhit film Maanagaram.