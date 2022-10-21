Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The horror comedy is Katrina's first film after tying the knot with Vicky in last December. Hence, the actor is being bombarded with the "How life has changed after marriage?" queries during Phone Bhoot promotions. And, during one such promotional interview, Katrina revealed an interesting name that Vicky has given her.

Katrina and Vicky's romance came from nowhere and culminated in marriage within a short span of dating. In one of her recent interviews, Katrina confessed not knowing Vicky in person before they met at Zoya Akhtar's party. The first time she came to know about Vicky as an actor was when filmmakers Anand L Rai made her see Manmarziyaan trailer and she was like "Who is this guy?" And rest, as they say, is history.

The adorable couple made heads turn at Ramesh Taurani Diwali bash

In a recent interview, Katrina was seen with Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who too was pulling her leg for being questioned about her life after marriage. But keeping humour aside, Katrina did admit that Vicky is an amazing person to be with as he completes her in so many ways.

Talking about Vicky, Katrina said, "He is a very unusual person. He has got so many wonderful qualities which are so right for me." The actor then went on to reveal the quirky name that Vicky gave her. "You know what he calls me? To which the interviewer answered "Baby." Which is not the right answer. Katrina revealed that Vicky calls her "My panic button."

When asked, "why?" Katrina said, "I panic all the time. I am always panicking you know. Before I get a chance, before anything bad happens, I will be preempted and panic. and he will say 'calm down panic button."' She further added, "We are very balanced. I don't know if I balance him but he balances me."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrating first Karwa Chauth

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan.

"I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. She added, "Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal." Katrina also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday.